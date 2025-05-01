A dataset has x m i n = 2 x_{min}=2 , x m a x = 11 x_{max}=11 , y m i n = 4 y_{min}=4 , y m a x = 37 y_{max}=37 . If a graphing window is chosen so that the x x -range extends by 0.5 0.5 on each side and the y y -range extends by 3 3 below and above the data, find the value of y m a x − x m i n y_{max} - x_{min} for that window.