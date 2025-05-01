Testing a Difference Other Than Zero Sometimes a researcher is interested in testing a difference in means other than zero. In Exercises 27 and 28, you will test the difference between two means using a null hypothesis of Ho: μ1-μ2=k, Ho: μ1-μ2>=k or Ho: μ1-μ2<=k . The standardized test statistic is still
Architect Salaries Is the difference between the mean annual salaries of entry level architects in Denver, Colorado, and Lincoln, Nebraska, equal to \$9000? To decide, you select a random sample of entry level architects from each city. The results of each survey are shown in the figure. Assume the population standard deviations are σ1=\$6560 and σ2=\$6100 . At α=0.01 what should you conclude? (Adapted from Salary.com)