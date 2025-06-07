Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 90% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. When constructing confidence intervals, if the sample size is small (typically n < 30) and the population standard deviation is known, the t-distribution is often used instead of the normal distribution, especially when the underlying population is normally distributed. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities