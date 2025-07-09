Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
3:08 minutes
Problem 8.C6-8.1
Textbook Question
In a survey of 4860 U.S. adults, 77% said they would date or have already dated someone whose religion was different from theirs. (Source: Pew Research Center)
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the proportion of U.S. adults who say they would date or have already dated someone whose religion was different from theirs.
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂) and the sample size (n). The sample proportion is given as 77%, or p̂ = 0.77, and the sample size is n = 4860.
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 95% confidence level. For a 95% confidence interval, the critical value z* is approximately 1.96 (based on the standard normal distribution).
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample proportion using the formula: SE = sqrt((p̂ * (1 - p̂)) / n). Substitute p̂ = 0.77 and n = 4860 into the formula.
Step 4: Compute the margin of error (ME) using the formula: ME = z* * SE. Use the critical value z* = 1.96 and the standard error calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval by adding and subtracting the margin of error from the sample proportion. The confidence interval is given by: (p̂ - ME, p̂ + ME).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. In this case, it estimates the proportion of U.S. adults who would date someone of a different religion. The interval is constructed using the sample proportion and a margin of error, which accounts for variability in the sample.
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of individuals in a sample with a particular characteristic to the total number of individuals in that sample. For this question, it is calculated as 77% of the 4860 surveyed adults, which serves as the point estimate for the population proportion in the confidence interval calculation.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with the sample estimate. It is calculated using the standard error of the sample proportion and a critical value from the normal distribution, which corresponds to the desired confidence level (95% in this case). This margin is added to and subtracted from the sample proportion to create the confidence interval.
