In Exercises 23 and 24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) calculate d̄ and sd, (d) find the standardized test statistic t, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.





A physical fitness instructor claims that a weight loss supplement will help users lose weight after two weeks. The table shows the weights (in pounds) of 9 adults before using the supplement and two weeks after using the supplement. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to support the physical fitness instructor’s claim?



