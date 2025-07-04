Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
2:29 minutes
Problem 8.R.3
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The retail prices of 20 motorcycles
Sample 2: The retail prices of 20 minivans
1
Understand the concept of independent and dependent samples: Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample do not influence or relate to the observations in the other sample. Dependent samples, on the other hand, involve paired or related observations, such as before-and-after measurements or matched pairs.
Examine the nature of the two samples provided: Sample 1 consists of the retail prices of 20 motorcycles, and Sample 2 consists of the retail prices of 20 minivans. Consider whether there is any inherent relationship or pairing between the observations in these two samples.
Ask whether the samples are paired or related: For example, are the motorcycles and minivans paired in any way, such as being sold by the same dealership or being part of a specific comparison study? If there is no such pairing or relationship, the samples are likely independent.
Determine if the samples influence each other: If the retail price of a motorcycle does not affect the retail price of a minivan, and vice versa, this is another indication that the samples are independent.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, if the samples are unrelated and there is no pairing or dependency between the observations, classify them as independent samples. If there is a clear relationship or pairing, classify them as dependent samples.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or influenced by each other. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection or outcome of one sample does not affect the other. For example, if we compare the prices of motorcycles and minivans, the price of one does not impact the price of the other, making them independent.
Dependent Samples
Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, occur when the samples are related or matched in some way. This could involve measurements taken from the same subjects at different times or under different conditions. In contrast to independent samples, the outcome of one sample can influence the other, which is not the case in the given question.
Justification in Statistical Analysis
Justification in statistical analysis involves providing reasoning or evidence to support the classification of samples as independent or dependent. This includes explaining the relationship between the samples and how they were collected. In the context of the question, one must analyze whether the motorcycle prices and minivan prices are influenced by each other or are separate entities.
