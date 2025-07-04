Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or influenced by each other. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection or outcome of one sample does not affect the other. For example, if we compare the prices of motorcycles and minivans, the price of one does not impact the price of the other, making them independent. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test

Dependent Samples Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, occur when the samples are related or matched in some way. This could involve measurements taken from the same subjects at different times or under different conditions. In contrast to independent samples, the outcome of one sample can influence the other, which is not the case in the given question. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion