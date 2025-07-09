Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or influenced by each other. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection or outcome of one sample does not affect the other. For example, if you measure the weights of oranges and grapefruits from different sources, the results from one do not impact the results from the other.

Dependent Samples Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, occur when the samples are related or matched in some way. This can happen when the same subjects are measured under different conditions or at different times. For instance, if you measured the weights of the same oranges before and after a specific treatment, those samples would be dependent.