An education organization claims that the mean SAT scores for male athletes and male non-athletes at a college are different. A random sample of 26 male athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1189 and a standard deviation of 218. A random sample of 18 male non-athletes at the college has a mean SAT score of 1376 and a standard deviation of 186. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal.