Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha
The mean score on a reading assessment test for 49 randomly selected male high school students was 279. Assume the population standard deviation is 41. The mean score on the same test for 50 randomly selected female high school students was 292. Assume the population standard deviation is 39. (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)