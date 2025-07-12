In Exercises 25–28, determine whether a normal sampling distribution can be used. If it can be used, test the claim about the difference between two population proportions p1 and p2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent.





Claim: p1<p2; α=0.05





Sample statistics: x1 = 86, n1=900 and x2 = 107, n2 = 1200