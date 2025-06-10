Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In the context of this question, assuming the population of locksmiths' earnings is normally distributed allows us to use specific statistical methods to calculate the confidence interval for the mean. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities