Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 8.CR.14a
Textbook Question
[APPLET] The annual earnings (in dollars) for 30 randomly selected locksmiths are shown below. Assume the population is normally distributed. (Adapted from Salary.com)
48,69446,85642,91261,67271,11254,861
69,45471,84159,75169,61254,28452,166
66,36048,16465,27235,25061,12765,397
58,92558,91659,01753,07045,19969,941
69,49257,08553,82952,69268,29853,792
Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean annual earnings for locksmiths.
1
Step 1: Identify the key components of the problem. We are tasked with constructing a 95% confidence interval for the population mean annual earnings of locksmiths. The sample size (n) is 30, and the population is assumed to be normally distributed. The sample data is provided, so we will calculate the sample mean (x̄) and sample standard deviation (s).
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean (x̄). To do this, sum all the earnings data provided and divide by the sample size (n = 30). Use the formula: , where Σx is the sum of all data points.
Step 3: Calculate the sample standard deviation (s). Use the formula: , where x̄ is the sample mean, x represents each data point, and n is the sample size.
Step 4: Determine the critical value (t*) for a 95% confidence level. Since the sample size is 30, use a t-distribution table with degrees of freedom (df = n - 1 = 29) to find the t* value corresponding to a 95% confidence level.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula: , where x̄ is the sample mean, t* is the critical value, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically expressed as a percentage. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In the context of this question, assuming the population of locksmiths' earnings is normally distributed allows us to use specific statistical methods to calculate the confidence interval for the mean.
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Sample Mean and Standard Deviation
The sample mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all observations and dividing by the number of observations. The sample standard deviation measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. Both the sample mean and standard deviation are essential for constructing the confidence interval, as they provide the necessary statistics to estimate the range around the population mean.
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
