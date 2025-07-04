Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Paired Data Paired data refers to two sets of related observations, often collected from the same subjects under different conditions. This type of data is used in statistical tests to determine if there is a significant difference between the two conditions. In this context, the differences between paired observations are analyzed to test claims about their mean. Recommended video: 4:01 4:01 Introduction to Collecting Data

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0. In this case, the claim is that the mean of the differences (μd) is less than zero, which will be tested against the significance level α. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses