- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Problem 8.T.4
Textbook Question
Take this test as you would take a test in class.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state and
b.Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.
c.Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).
d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.
e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
A demographics researcher claims that the mean household income in a recent year is different for native-born households and foreign-born households. A sample of 18 native-born households has a mean household income of $69,474 and a standard deviation of $21,249. A sample of 21 foreign-born households has a mean household income of $64,900 and a standard deviation of $17,896. At α=0.01, can you support the demographics researcher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are not equal. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
