Take this test as you would take a test in class.For each exercise, perform the steps below.





a. Identify the claim and state and





b.Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.





c.Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).





d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.





e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





A demographics researcher claims that the mean household income in a recent year is different for native-born households and foreign-born households. A sample of 18 native-born households has a mean household income of $69,474 and a standard deviation of $21,249. A sample of 21 foreign-born households has a mean household income of $64,900 and a standard deviation of $17,896. At α=0.01, can you support the demographics researcher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are not equal. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)