Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
2:40 minutes
Problem 8.R.1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The heights of 37 children
Sample 2: The heights of the same 37 children after 1 year
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two samples provided in the problem: Sample 1 consists of the heights of 37 children, and Sample 2 consists of the heights of the same 37 children after 1 year.
Understand the concept of independent and dependent samples: Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample do not influence or are not related to the observations in the other sample. Dependent samples, on the other hand, are paired or related in some way, such as measurements taken on the same subjects at different times.
Examine the relationship between the two samples: Since Sample 2 involves the same 37 children as in Sample 1, but measured after 1 year, the two samples are inherently related. Each observation in Sample 1 corresponds directly to an observation in Sample 2 for the same child.
Conclude that the two samples are dependent because the measurements in Sample 2 are paired with the measurements in Sample 1 for the same individuals (the same 37 children).
Justify the classification: The dependency arises because the heights in Sample 2 are influenced by the same individuals whose heights were measured in Sample 1, making the samples paired and not independent.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to groups that are not related or paired in any way. In statistical analysis, this means that the data collected from one sample does not influence or affect the data from another sample. For example, if you were to measure the heights of two different groups of children, those groups would be considered independent.
Dependent Samples
Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, involve groups that are related or matched in some way. This typically occurs when the same subjects are measured more than once, such as before and after a treatment. In the given question, the heights of the same 37 children measured after one year represent dependent samples because the second measurement is directly related to the first.
Justification in Statistical Analysis
Justification in statistical analysis involves providing reasoning or evidence to support the classification of samples as independent or dependent. This includes explaining the relationship between the samples and how the data collection method influences the results. In this case, the justification is based on the fact that the same children are measured at two different times, indicating a dependent relationship.
