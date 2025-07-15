In Exercises 29 and 30, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent.





A medical research team conducted a study to test the effect of a drug used to treat a type of inflammation. In the study, 68 subjects took the drug and 68 subjects took a placebo. The results are shown below. At α=0.05, can you reject the claim that the proportion of subjects who had at least 24 weeks of accrued remission is the same for the two groups? (Source: The New England Journal of Medicine)



