Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Proportions
9:23 minutes
Problem 8.R.29
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29 and 30, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent.
A medical research team conducted a study to test the effect of a drug used to treat a type of inflammation. In the study, 68 subjects took the drug and 68 subjects took a placebo. The results are shown below. At α=0.05, can you reject the claim that the proportion of subjects who had at least 24 weeks of accrued remission is the same for the two groups? (Source: The New England Journal of Medicine)
