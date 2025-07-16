Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
6:40 minutes
Problem 8.Q.2
Textbook Question
Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha
b. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.
c. Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).
d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.
e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
A music teacher claims that the mean scores on a music assessment test for eighth grade students in public and private schools are equal. The mean score for 13 randomly selected public school students is 146 with a standard deviation of 49, and the mean score for 15 randomly selected private school students is 160 with a standard deviation of 42. At α=0.1, can you reject the teacher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal. (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning