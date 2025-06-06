Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. When constructing confidence intervals for the population mean, if the sample size is large (typically n > 30) or the population is normally distributed, the sample mean can be assumed to follow a normal distribution, allowing for the use of z-scores. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities