Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
6:07 minutes
Problem 8.CR.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 3–6, construct the indicated confidence interval for the population mean . Which distribution did you use to create the confidence interval?
c=0.95, x̅=3.46, s=1.63, n=16
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of distribution to use. Since the sample size (n = 16) is small and the population standard deviation is not provided, use the t-distribution to construct the confidence interval.
Step 2: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution. The formula for degrees of freedom is df = n - 1. Here, df = 16 - 1 = 15.
Step 3: Find the critical t-value (t*) for a 95% confidence level and 15 degrees of freedom. Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find this value.
Step 4: Calculate the margin of error (ME) using the formula: ME = t* × (s / √n), where s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula: Confidence Interval = x̅ ± ME, where x̅ is the sample mean. This will give you the lower and upper bounds of the interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. When constructing confidence intervals for the population mean, if the sample size is large (typically n > 30) or the population is normally distributed, the sample mean can be assumed to follow a normal distribution, allowing for the use of z-scores.
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is used when the sample size is small (n < 30) and the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which provides a more accurate estimate of the confidence interval for the population mean in such cases, as it accounts for the increased variability in smaller samples.
