7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 8.CR.12a
Textbook Question
The mean room rate for two adults for a random sample of 26 three-star hotels in Cincinnati has a sample standard deviation of $31. Assume the population is normally distributed. (Adapted from Expedia)
Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population variance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with constructing a 99% confidence interval for the population variance based on a sample of 26 hotels. The sample standard deviation is given as $31, and the population is assumed to be normally distributed. This means we can use the chi-square distribution to calculate the confidence interval.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the confidence interval for the population variance. The formula is: \[ \left( \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\text{upper}}}, \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\text{lower}}} \right) \] where \( n \) is the sample size, \( s^2 \) is the sample variance, and \( \chi^2_{\text{upper}} \) and \( \chi^2_{\text{lower}} \) are the critical values of the chi-square distribution corresponding to the desired confidence level.
Step 3: Calculate the sample variance \( s^2 \). The sample variance is the square of the sample standard deviation: \( s^2 = 31^2 \). This will be used in the formula.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom \( df \). The degrees of freedom for the chi-square distribution is \( n-1 \), where \( n \) is the sample size. Here, \( df = 26 - 1 = 25 \).
Step 5: Find the critical chi-square values for a 99% confidence interval. Using a chi-square table or statistical software, locate \( \chi^2_{\text{upper}} \) and \( \chi^2_{\text{lower}} \) for \( df = 25 \) and a 99% confidence level. Plug these values, along with \( (n-1)s^2 \), into the formula to compute the confidence interval for the population variance.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, a 99% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population variance.
Sample Standard Deviation
The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the sample mean. In this scenario, the sample standard deviation of $31 will be used to estimate the population variance, which is the square of the standard deviation.
Chi-Squared Distribution
The chi-squared distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. When constructing confidence intervals for variance, the chi-squared distribution is applied, particularly when the population is normally distributed, as is the case here with the three-star hotels.
