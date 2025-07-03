Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, a 99% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population variance. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Sample Standard Deviation The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the sample mean. In this scenario, the sample standard deviation of $31 will be used to estimate the population variance, which is the square of the standard deviation. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation