Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the means are equal (μ1 ≤ μ2), while the alternative claims that μ1 is greater than μ2.

Level of Significance (α) The level of significance, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this scenario, α is set at 0.05, indicating a 5% risk of concluding that μ1 is greater than μ2 when it is not.