In Exercises 11–16, test the claim about the difference between two population means μ1 and μ2 at the level of significance α. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.





Claim: μ1> μ2; α=0.10. Assume (σ1)^2 ≠ (σ2)^2





Sample statistics: x̅1= 520, s1= 25, n1= 7 and x̅2= 500, s2= 55, n2= 6