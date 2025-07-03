Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this context, the null hypothesis would state that the mean annual earnings of locksmiths is $55,000, while the alternative would suggest it is not. The process includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value to determine whether to reject H0.

Significance Level (α) The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, α is set at 0.05, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. If the p-value obtained from the hypothesis test is less than α, we reject the null hypothesis, indicating that the sample provides sufficient evidence against the researcher's claim.