9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 8.CR.14
[APPLET] The annual earnings (in dollars) for 30 randomly selected locksmiths are shown below. Assume the population is normally distributed. (Adapted from Salary.com)
48,69446,85642,91261,67271,11254,861
69,45471,84159,75169,61254,28452,166
66,36048,16465,27235,25061,12765,397
58,92558,91659,01753,07045,19969,941
69,49257,08553,82952,69268,29853,792
A researcher claims that the mean annual earnings for locksmiths is $55,000. At α=0.05, can you reject the researcher’s claim? Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
1
Step 1: Formulate the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the mean annual earnings for locksmiths is $55,000 (μ = 55,000). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the mean annual earnings for locksmiths is not $55,000 (μ ≠ 55,000).
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean (x̄) and sample standard deviation (s) using the provided data. Use the formulas for mean and standard deviation: x̄ = (Σx) / n and s = sqrt((Σ(x - x̄)²) / (n - 1)), where n is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the test statistic. Since the population is normally distributed and the sample size is relatively small (n = 30), use the t-test formula: t = (x̄ - μ) / (s / sqrt(n)), where μ is the hypothesized mean, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 4: Find the critical t-value for a two-tailed test at α = 0.05 with degrees of freedom (df = n - 1). Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value. If the absolute value of the calculated t-value exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim: If the null hypothesis is rejected, it suggests that the mean annual earnings for locksmiths is significantly different from $55,000. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that the mean annual earnings differ from $55,000.
