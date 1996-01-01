1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
One afternoon, a lamp post 14 m tall casts a shadow that measures 25 m. At around the same time, a neighboring utility pole casts a shadow that is 41 m long. Determine the height of the utility pole to the nearest meter.
23 m
32 m
22 m
39 m