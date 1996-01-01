1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
1. Measuring Angles Complementary and Supplementary Angles
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
The length of a colossal squid's mantle is measured to be 6 4/5 ft long. When it swims, its body length (including its tentacles) is found to be 42 1/2 ft long. In the local research facility, a rigid replica of the squid in movement is made. If the replica's mantle measures 3 ft long, determine the length of its entire body.
The length of a colossal squid's mantle is measured to be 6 4/5 ft long. When it swims, its body length (including its tentacles) is found to be 42 1/2 ft long. In the local research facility, a rigid replica of the squid in movement is made. If the replica's mantle measures 3 ft long, determine the length of its entire body.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 1/2 ft
B
25 5/6 ft
C
18 1/4 ft
D
18 3/4 ft