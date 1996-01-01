Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Angles and the Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An acute angle α and trigonometric functions sin α and cos α are given. Find the remaining trigonometric functions tan α, cot α, sec α, and csc α, by using identities.
sin α = 5/13, cos α = 12/13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
tan α = 5/7, cot α = 7/5, sec α = 13/12, csc α = 13/5
B
tan α = 3/5, cot α = 5/3, sec α = 7/12, csc α = 7/5
C
tan α = 12/5, cot α = 5/12, sec α = 12/5, csc α = 13/5
D
tan α = 5/12, cot α = 12/5, sec α = 13/12, csc α = 13/5