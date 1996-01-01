Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric Functions of Any Angle
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An acute angle α and trigonometric functions sin α and cos α are given. Find the remaining trigonometric functions tan α, cot α, sec α, and csc α, by using identities.
sin α = 6/11, cos α = (√85)/11
A
tan α = (11√85)/85, cot α = (√85)/11, sec α = (6√85)/85, csc α = 11/6
B
tan α = (6√85)/85, cot α = (√85)/6, sec α = (11√85)/85, csc α = 11/6
C
tan α = 11/85, cot α = 85/11, sec α = (6√85)/85, csc α = 11/6
D
tan α = (√11)/85, cot α = (85√11)/11, sec α = (6√85)/11, csc α = 11/6