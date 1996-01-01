1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
94PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(PQ is parallel to ST)
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(PQ is parallel to ST)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and T; Q and S; PRQ and SRT; PR and RT; QR and RS; PQ and ST
B
P and S; Q and T; PRQ and SRT; PR and RT; QR and RS; PQ and ST
C
P and T; Q and S; PRQ and SRT; PR and RT; QR and ST; PQ and RS
D
P and T; Q and S; PRQ and SRT; PR and ST; QR and RS; PQ and RT