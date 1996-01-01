1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
95PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(MN is parallel to PQ)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M and P; N and Q; MON and POQ; MO and OQ; OP and ON; MN and PQ
B
M and Q; N and P; MON and POQ; MO and OQ; OP and ON; MN and PQ
C
M and Q; N and P; MON and POQ; MO and ON; OP and OQ; MN and PQ
D
M and Q; N and P; MON and POQ; MO and OQ; OP and PQ; MN and ON