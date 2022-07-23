Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles Quadrantal angles are angles that lie on the axes of the Cartesian coordinate system, specifically at 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π radians. These angles correspond to the points where the sine and cosine functions take on specific values. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions, as they help identify which quadrant the angle lies in.

Sine Function The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), represents the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. Its values range from -1 to 1, and the sign of sin(θ) depends on the quadrant in which the angle θ is located. For quadrantal angles, the sine function takes on specific values: sin(0) = 0, sin(π/2) = 1, sin(π) = 0, and sin(3π/2) = -1.