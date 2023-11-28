Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles Quadrantal angles are angles that lie on the axes of the coordinate plane, specifically at 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π radians. These angles correspond to the points where the terminal side of the angle intersects the x-axis or y-axis. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions, as they help identify which quadrant the angle lies in.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows us to define the sine, cosine, and tangent of angles based on the coordinates of points on the circle. For any angle, the x-coordinate represents the cosine value, while the y-coordinate represents the sine value, which helps in determining their signs based on the angle's quadrant.