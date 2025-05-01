Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ 1 = -π/4
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arccos x + 2 arcsin √3/2 = π
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arccos (-1/2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
sin⁻¹ x - 4 tan⁻¹ (-1) = 2π
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
arcsin 2x + arccos x = π/6
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
cos⁻¹ x + tan⁻¹ x = π/2
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Solve each equation for exact solutions.
tan⁻¹ x - tan⁻¹ (1/x ) = π/6
Which one of the following equations has solution π?
a. arccos (―1) = x
b. arccos 1 = x
c. arcsin (―1) = x