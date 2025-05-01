What is the area of a regular octagon inscribed in a circle of radius meters?
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one complete loop of the curve?
How many sides does a polygon have if the sum of its interior angles is ?
Given the polar curves and , what is the area of the region that lies inside both curves?
A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
Given a triangle with sides and and included angle , which formula correctly gives the area of the triangle using the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) method?
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one loop of the curve?
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one loop of the curve?
Which triangle's area can be calculated using the trigonometric area formula ?
Given a triangle with an included angle of and a side of length feet adjacent to the angle, if the area of the triangle is square feet, what is the length of the base adjacent to the angle?
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
Given triangle QRS with sides = units, = units, and the included angle = , what is the area of triangle QRS?
Given that the measure of central angle is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector? Choose the correct formula from the options below.
Given a circle with radius units and a central angle measuring radians, what is the area of the shaded sector?
What is the area of a triangle with side lengths , , and ?