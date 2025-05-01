Given a regular pentagon with a radius (distance from center to a vertex) of meters, what is the length of its apothem (the perpendicular distance from the center to a side)?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a sector of a circle: it is the region bounded by two radii and the arc between them.
Recall that a radius is a line segment from the center of the circle to any point on the circle.
Recognize that the two boundaries of the sector are these two radii, which form the 'sides' of the sector.
Note that the arc connecting the endpoints of these radii forms the curved boundary of the sector.
Conclude that the correct elements bounding a sector are the radii and the intercepted arc, not chords, diameters, or tangents.
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles practice set
