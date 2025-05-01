Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one loop of the curve?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the area enclosed by a polar curve \( r = f(\theta) \) between \( \theta = a \) and \( \theta = b \) is given by the integral formula: \[\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{a}^{b} r^2 \, d\theta\]
Identify the given polar curve: \[r = 4 + 3 - \sin(\theta) = 7 - \sin(\theta)\] (Note: The problem states \( r = 4 + 3 - \sin(\theta) \), so simplify the expression first.)
Determine the interval \( [a, b] \) for one complete loop of the curve. Since the curve is defined for \( \theta \) from 0 to \( 2\pi \), and the function is continuous and periodic, one loop corresponds to \( \theta \) going from 0 to \( 2\pi \).
Set up the integral for the area enclosed by one loop: \[\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{0}^{2\pi} (7 - \sin(\theta))^2 \, d\theta\]
Expand the square inside the integral and use trigonometric identities to simplify the integral before integrating term-by-term: \[ (7 - \sin(\theta))^2 = 49 - 14 \sin(\theta) + \sin^2(\theta) \] Recall that \( \sin^2(\theta) = \frac{1 - \cos(2\theta)}{2} \) to help with integration.
