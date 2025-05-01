A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
What is the area of a triangle with side lengths , , and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given side lengths of the triangle: 30, 40, and 50 units.
Recognize that these side lengths form a right triangle because 30² + 40² = 50² (i.e., 900 + 1600 = 2500).
Since it is a right triangle, use the formula for the area of a right triangle: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{base} \times \text{height}\).
Choose the two shorter sides as the base and height, so calculate the area as \(\frac{1}{2} \times 30 \times 40\).
Simplify the expression to find the area without calculating the final numeric value.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with sides and and included angle , which formula correctly gives the area of the triangle using the SAS (Side-Angle-Side) method?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas correctly gives the perimeter of a parallelogram with side lengths and ?
Multiple Choice
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one complete loop of the curve?
