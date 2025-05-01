Which of the following formulas correctly gives the perimeter of a parallelogram with side lengths and ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one complete loop of the curve?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the area enclosed by a polar curve \( r = f(\theta) \) from \( \theta = a \) to \( \theta = b \) is given by the integral formula: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_a^b r^2 \, d\theta \]
Identify the given polar curve: \[ r = 4 + 3 \sin(\theta) \]
Determine the interval \( [a, b] \) for one complete loop of the curve. Since \( r = 4 + 3 \sin(\theta) \) is a sinusoidal function with period \( 2\pi \), one complete loop corresponds to \( \theta \) going from 0 to \( 2\pi \).
Set up the integral for the area using the formula: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_0^{2\pi} (4 + 3 \sin(\theta))^2 \, d\theta \]
Expand the square inside the integral and simplify the integrand: \[ (4 + 3 \sin(\theta))^2 = 16 + 24 \sin(\theta) + 9 \sin^2(\theta) \] Then, integrate each term separately over \( 0 \) to \( 2\pi \) using known integral formulas for \( \sin(\theta) \) and \( \sin^2(\theta) \).
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curves and , what is the area of the region that lies inside both curves?
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curves and , what is the area of the region that lies inside both curves?
