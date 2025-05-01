Multiple Choice
What is the area of a regular octagon inscribed in a circle of radius meters?
What is the area of a sector of a circle with a central angle of and a radius of foot?
A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
Which of the following formulas correctly gives the perimeter of a parallelogram with side lengths and ?
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?