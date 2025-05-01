What is the area of a rectangle that is units long and units wide?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
What is the area of a regular octagon inscribed in a circle of radius meters?
A
square meters
B
square meters
C
square meters
D
square meters
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a regular octagon has 8 equal sides and can be divided into 8 identical isosceles triangles, each with its vertex at the center of the circumscribed circle.
Calculate the central angle of each triangle by dividing 360° by 8, which gives the angle \( \theta = \frac{360^\circ}{8} = 45^\circ \).
Use the radius \( r = 6 \) meters as the two equal sides of each isosceles triangle. The area of one triangle can be found using the formula for the area of a triangle given two sides and the included angle: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} r^2 \sin(\theta) \].
Calculate the area of one triangle by substituting \( r = 6 \) and \( \theta = 45^\circ \) into the formula: \[ \text{Area}_{triangle} = \frac{1}{2} \times 6^2 \times \sin(45^\circ) \].
Multiply the area of one triangle by 8 to get the total area of the regular octagon: \[ \text{Area}_{octagon} = 8 \times \text{Area}_{triangle} \].
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas could be used to calculate the area of a sector in a circle with radius and central angle (in radians)?
Multiple Choice
Given a regular pentagon with a radius (distance from center to a vertex) of meters, what is the length of its apothem (the perpendicular distance from the center to a side)?
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Multiple Choice
What is the area of a sector of a circle with a central angle of and a radius of foot?
Multiple Choice
A sector of a circle is a region within a circle bounded by two and their intercepted arc.
