Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one loop of the curve?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the area enclosed by one loop of a polar curve given by \(r = f(\theta)\) is calculated using the formula: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_{\alpha}^{\beta} r^2 \, d\theta\) where \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\) are the limits of integration corresponding to one loop of the curve.
Identify the function and the limits for one loop. Here, \(r = 4 \sin(5\theta)\). Since the sine function completes one full period over \$2\pi\(, and the argument is \)5\theta\(, one loop corresponds to the interval where \)\sin(5\theta)\( goes from 0 to its next zero, i.e., from \)\theta = 0\( to \)\theta = \frac{\pi}{5}$.
Set up the integral for the area of one loop: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{5}} (4 \sin(5\theta))^2 \, d\theta = \frac{1}{2} \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{5}} 16 \sin^2(5\theta) \, d\theta\).
Use the trigonometric identity to simplify the integrand: \(\sin^2 x = \frac{1 - \cos(2x)}{2}\), so \$16 \sin^2(5\theta) = 16 \times \frac{1 - \cos(10\theta)}{2} = 8 (1 - \cos(10\theta))$.
Rewrite the integral and integrate term-by-term: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{5}} 8 (1 - \cos(10\theta)) \, d\theta = 4 \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{5}} (1 - \cos(10\theta)) \, d\theta\). Then compute the integral of \$1\( and \)\cos(10\theta)$ over the interval, and simplify to find the area enclosed by one loop.
