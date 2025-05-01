Identify the function and the limits for one loop. Here, \(r = 4 \sin(5\theta)\). Since the sine function completes one full period over \$2\pi\(, and the argument is \)5\theta\(, one loop corresponds to the interval where \)\sin(5\theta)\( goes from 0 to its next zero, i.e., from \)\theta = 0\( to \)\theta = \frac{\pi}{5}$.