- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given triangle QRS with sides = units, = units, and the included angle = , what is the area of triangle QRS?
A
square units
B
square units
C
square units
D
square units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements in triangle QRS: side q = 5 units, side r = 6 units, and the included angle \( \angle QRS = 60^\circ \).
Recall the formula for the area of a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times q \times r \times \sin(\angle QRS) \].
Substitute the known values into the formula: \[ \text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times 5 \times 6 \times \sin(60^\circ) \].
Calculate \( \sin(60^\circ) \), which is a standard trigonometric value equal to \( \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \).
Multiply the values step-by-step: first multiply the sides and \( \frac{1}{2} \), then multiply by \( \sin(60^\circ) \) to find the area of triangle QRS.
