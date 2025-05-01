Given the polar curve , what is the area enclosed by one loop of the curve?
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
If the sum of the interior angles of a polygon is , how many sides does the polygon have?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the sum of the interior angles of a polygon with \(n\) sides: \(\text{Sum of interior angles} = (n - 2) \times 180^\circ\).
Set up the equation using the given sum of interior angles: \((n - 2) \times 180 = 3420\).
Divide both sides of the equation by 180 to isolate \((n - 2)\): \(n - 2 = \frac{3420}{180}\).
Calculate the right side to find the value of \((n - 2)\) (do not compute the final number here, just express the step).
Add 2 to both sides to solve for \(n\): \(n = \left(\frac{3420}{180}\right) + 2\).
