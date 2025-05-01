8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 1–4, u and v have the same direction. In each exercise: Find ||v||.298views
- Textbook QuestionIf P₁ = (-2, 3), P₂ = (-1, 5), and v is the vector from P₁ to P₂, Write v in terms of i and j.301views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = 3i + j354views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = i - j370views
- Textbook Question
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>229views
- Textbook Question
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>237views
- Textbook Question
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>262views
- Textbook Question
Write each vector in the form 〈a, b〉. Write answers using exact values or to four decimal places, as appropriate.
<IMAGE>249views
- Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Distance and Direction of a Motorboat A motorboat sets out in the direction N 80° 00′ E. The speed of the boat in still water is 20.0 mph. If the current is flowing directly south, and the actual direction of the motorboat is due east, find the speed of the current and the actual speed of the motorboat.
<IMAGE>261views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = -6i - 2j348views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 5–12, sketch each vector as a position vector and find its magnitude. v = -4i331views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 13–20, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j. P₁ = (-4, -4), P₂ = (6, 2)293views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 13–20, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j. P₁ = (-8, 6), P₂ = (-2, 3)354views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 13–20, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j. P₁ = (-1, 7), P₂ = (-7, -7)292views
- Textbook QuestionIn Exercises 13–20, let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j. P₁ = (-3, 4), P₂ = (6, 4)328views