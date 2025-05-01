Given the points and , which points are reflections of each other across both axes?
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Multiple Choice
Given two lines and that are non-coplanar, which of the following best describes their relationship?
A
They are skew.
B
They are parallel.
C
They are perpendicular.
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the relationships between two lines in three-dimensional space: Parallel lines lie in the same plane and never intersect; perpendicular lines intersect at a right angle; skew lines are lines that are not in the same plane and do not intersect.
Identify that the problem states the two lines \( a \) and \( d \) are non-coplanar, meaning they do not lie in the same plane.
Recall that if two lines are non-coplanar, they cannot be parallel because parallel lines must lie in the same plane.
Also, since they are non-coplanar, they cannot intersect, so they cannot be perpendicular (which requires intersection at a right angle).
Conclude that the only relationship that fits non-coplanar lines is that they are skew lines.
