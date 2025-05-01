Given intersecting lines that form angles labeled , , , , and , which pair of angles are vertical angles?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In which diagram are angles and vertical angles?
Let be a square with vertices in order. If and are the magnitudes of the vectors and respectively, what are the values of and if the side length of the square is ? = =
Given the points and , which points are reflections of each other across both axes?
Point S lies between points R and T on a straight line. If is centimeters long and is centimeters, what is the length of ?
In circle
Given two lines and that are non-coplanar, which of the following best describes their relationship?
Point A is the center of a circle. If the ratio of the lengths of to is , what is the ratio of the areas of the circles with radii and ?
Geometric Vectors practice set
