Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Multiple Choice
Given the line with parametric equations , , , find the perpendicular distance from the point to the line.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the direction vector of the line from the parametric equations. Since \(x = 1 + 2t\), \(y = 3 - t\), and \(z = 4 + 5t\), the direction vector is \(\vec{d} = \langle 2, -1, 5 \rangle\).
Find a point on the line by substituting \(t = 0\) into the parametric equations, giving the point \(P_0 = (1, 3, 4)\).
Form the vector from the point on the line \(P_0\) to the given point \(P = (2, 1, 0)\): \(\vec{v} = \langle 2 - 1, 1 - 3, 0 - 4 \rangle = \langle 1, -2, -4 \rangle\).
Calculate the cross product of \(\vec{v}\) and the direction vector \(\vec{d}\): \(\vec{v} \times \vec{d}\), which gives a vector perpendicular to both.
Use the formula for the distance from a point to a line in 3D: \(\text{distance} = \frac{\| \vec{v} \times \vec{d} \|}{\| \vec{d} \|}\). Compute the magnitudes of the cross product and the direction vector, then form the ratio to find the perpendicular distance.
