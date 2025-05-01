Let be a square with vertices in order. If and are the magnitudes of the vectors and respectively, what are the values of and if the side length of the square is ? = =
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Multiple Choice
In circle
O, if chord has length units and passes through the center O, what is the radius of the circle?
units
units
units
units
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that the chord AE passes through the center O of the circle, which means AE is a diameter of the circle.
Recall that the diameter of a circle is twice the radius, so we can write the relationship as \(\text{Diameter} = 2 \times \text{Radius}\).
Given the length of chord AE (which is the diameter) is 7 units, set up the equation \$7 = 2r\(, where \)r$ is the radius.
Solve for the radius \(r\) by dividing both sides of the equation by 2, giving \(r = \frac{7}{2}\).
Conclude that the radius of the circle is \(\frac{7}{2}\) units.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given the points and , which points are reflections of each other across both axes?
Multiple Choice
Point S lies between points R and T on a straight line. If is centimeters long and is centimeters, what is the length of ?
Multiple Choice
Given two lines and that are non-coplanar, which of the following best describes their relationship?
Multiple Choice
Point A is the center of a circle. If the ratio of the lengths of to is , what is the ratio of the areas of the circles with radii and ?
Multiple Choice
In the context of geometric vectors, what is the term for points that lie on the same plane?
Geometric Vectors practice set
