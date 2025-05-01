Given two pairs of vectors, and , and and , if = and = , what can be concluded about the relationship between each pair of vectors?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Multiple Choice
Point S lies between points R and T on a straight line. If is centimeters long and is centimeters, what is the length of ?
A
centimeters
B
centimeters
C
centimeters
D
centimeters
1
Identify the points on the line and their order: R, S, and T, with S lying between R and T.
Recall that the length of segment RT is the sum of the lengths of segments RS and ST, which can be written as \(RT = RS + ST\).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \$10 = 4 + ST$.
Isolate the unknown length \(ST\) by subtracting 4 from both sides: \(ST = 10 - 4\).
Express the final step as the length of segment ST, which is the difference calculated in the previous step.
