Point S lies between points R and T on a straight line. If is centimeters long and is centimeters, what is the length of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Point A is the center of a circle. If the ratio of the lengths of to is , what is the ratio of the areas of the circles with radii and ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given ratio of the lengths of the radii: \(|\overrightarrow{OA}| : |\overrightarrow{OB}| = 2 : 1\).
Recall that the area \(A\) of a circle is related to its radius \(r\) by the formula \(A = \pi r^{2}\).
Express the areas of the two circles in terms of their radii: \(A_{OA} = \pi (|\overrightarrow{OA}|)^{2}\) and \(A_{OB} = \pi (|\overrightarrow{OB}|)^{2}\).
Substitute the ratio of the radii into the area expressions to find the ratio of the areas: \(A_{OA} : A_{OB} = (|\overrightarrow{OA}|)^{2} : (|\overrightarrow{OB}|)^{2} = (2)^{2} : (1)^{2}\).
Simplify the ratio of the areas to get the final ratio in simplest form.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
12
views
Multiple Choice
In circle
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given two lines and that are non-coplanar, which of the following best describes their relationship?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of geometric vectors, what is the term for points that lie on the same plane?
9
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of geometric vectors, which of the following best describes orthogonal lines?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle xyz is dilated by a scale factor of centered at the origin. If the original length of side is units, what is the length of side after the transformation?
8
views
Geometric Vectors practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations