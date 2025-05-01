If you draw all possible diagonals from a single vertex of a regular , how many distinct triangles can be formed using that vertex and two other vertices of the ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Geometric Vectors
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the vectors and , find the orthogonal projection of onto (denoted as ).
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the orthogonal projection of vector \( \mathbf{a} \) onto vector \( \mathbf{b} \) is given by the formula: \[ \text{orth}_{\mathbf{b}} \mathbf{a} = \left( \frac{\mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b}}{\mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b}} \right) \mathbf{b} \]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} \). Given \( \mathbf{a} = (3, 12) \) and \( \mathbf{b} = (6, 9) \), the dot product is: \[ \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} = 3 \times 6 + 12 \times 9 \]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b} \) (which is the square of the magnitude of \( \mathbf{b} \)): \[ \mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b} = 6 \times 6 + 9 \times 9 \]
Divide the dot product \( \mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b} \) by \( \mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b} \) to find the scalar projection coefficient: \[ k = \frac{\mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b}}{\mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b}} \]
Multiply the scalar \( k \) by the vector \( \mathbf{b} \) to get the orthogonal projection vector: \[ \text{orth}_{\mathbf{b}} \mathbf{a} = k \mathbf{b} = k (6, 9) \]
Watch next
Master Introduction to Vectors with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the vectors and , which of the following lists the correct components for , , , and in that order?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given the line with parametric equations , , , find the perpendicular distance from the point to the line.
15
views
Multiple Choice
Given the vector , which of the following is a unit vector in the same direction?
10
views
Multiple Choice
Determine if the following statement is true or false: Temperature is a vector.
417
views
Multiple Choice
Determine if the following statement is true or false: Acceleration is a vector.
484
views
Multiple Choice
Determine if the following statement is true or false: The vectors and point in the same direction.
466
views
Geometric Vectors practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations