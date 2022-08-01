Systematic Approach

recall that strong acids and strong bases are considered to be strong electrolytes. That means that when we place them in solution they will completely ionized within the solvent. Now we're gonna say in general remember we also said that the larger the K. A. Value for an acid than the stronger the acid will be and the greater the concentration of H plus ions, we could also say the larger the KB value, the stronger the base and therefore the larger the O. H minus concentration. Now here for example, we have hydrochloric acid as an example here when it's thrown into water are solvent, it completely ionizing into H plus ion and cl minus ion because it is a strong acid, there's 100% ionization. So the initial concentration of my acid represents the final concentrations of the ions form because again it's 100% ionization. Now strong acids and strong bases are both strong species. Of course if we're taking a look at acids, the fact that these acids are all strong, they're gonna have K. Values that are greater than one. So we can easily see that when we look at each of them, all of them give me a value greater than one or equal to one in the case of caloric acid. Now we would normally say that if we take a look at the concentration of my strong acid or strong base we can just take the negative log of that concentration to find P. H. Or P. O. H. Respectively. Now that's not entirely true. And even with the strong species we have to be mindful of the initial concentration given to us based on the initial concentration will have to take different approaches and understand different methods to find the correct ph and P. O. H. So take a look at the next video and see how we break down the different concentrations of strong acids and strong bases to help us determine the best course of action in order to find our P. H. Or R P O. H, respectively.

Hide transcripts