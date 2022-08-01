EDTA Titration Calculations

So here we need to calculate the negative log of manganese three ion. For the titillation of 30 ml of 300.100 Mueller E. D. T. A. With 50 ml of 500.200 molar of manganese, three phosphate. When the ph is 10.0. All right. So what we need to do first is we need to determine is this tie trey shin that's occurring before at or after the equivalence point. So we're gonna need to determine what are equivalent volume for R E D. T. A tight Trent will be. So we're going to say here that the polarity of our metal Which is Magnus three in this case times the volume of magazines. three equals the polarity of E D T A. Times the equivalent volume of E D T A, plug in what we know. So the polarity of manganese three ion is 30.200 moller, The volume is 50 MLS Equals. We're gonna have .0100 Molar. And we don't know what the equivalent volume is yet Divide both sides here by .0100 Moller. So the polarities cancel out and we'll see that our equivalent volume equals 100 mls of E D. T A. Well, the volume in the question itself is only 30 mls. So this is dealing with calculations before the equivalence point. And since we're dealing with calculations before the equivalence point, that means we're gonna have an excess of our manganese three ion. So we have to do here is calculate what that excess amount of manganese three ion will be. So we're gonna say the concentration of manganese three ion equals your equivalent volume minus the volume of E D. T. A. Divided by the equivalent volume. This will give us the amount of the magnets three ion remaining, the fraction remaining times the initial concentration of magnets, three ion Times its dilution factor. So that would be the volume of magnets three ion divided by volume of the solution. So plug in what we know so are equivalent volume that we calculated for E. D. T. A. Is 100 mls minus the 30 mls that we're actually using divided by 100 mls. Next multiplied by the concentration of magnets three ion times the volume of magnets three ion divided by 80 mls which is the volume of our solution which is 30 mls plus 50 mls. When we work all that out, we get a concentration for magnus three ion as 8.75 times 10 to the minus three moller. Now that we have that concentration, we can take the negative log of it To find our final solution. So negative log of 8.75 Times 10 to the -3 Gives me 2.06 as my final answer. So remember for questions like this we need to determine where exactly within articulation curve. Our calculations um will take us here, we're dealing with calculations before the equivalence point. So we don't have to worry about things such as the conditional formation constant. The use of equilibrium expressions. All that stuff occurs at and after the equivalence point here. Since we have an excess of our metal ion, just determine what that concentration is. Take the negative log and you'll have your final answer now that you've seen this example attempted to the practice question that's left here here. It's a bit trickier because if we do need to calculate our conditional formation constant, we're not dealing with a whole integer for our ph That means that you'll have to utilize some of the formulas we've seen previously to determine what our alpha of our basic form of E. D. T. A will be. Once you do that, then you'll be able to find your formation constant or your conditional formation constant. So, good luck and attempt to do this one. Once you do come back and see how your answer matches up with mine.

